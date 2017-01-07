Tia’s injury hinders beagle rescue on Pit Bulls and Parolees

This week on Pit Bulls and Parolees, Tia’s leg injury is hampering her attempts to rescue a stray dog.

A cute beagle has been found on a fairly busy road and Tia is trying to rescue the dog, but with injured leg that is easier said than done. Using a leash is not working so instead Tia decides to use a standard dog trap, baited with some fish.

Also on this episode, a couple are having a bit of trouble finding a good match as they look to adopt a dog for their daughter.

Plus a new parolee is struggling with his job and a new baby.

Watch Pit Bulls and Parolees – Pushing Forward at 9 PM on Animal Channel.