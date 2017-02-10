Piers Morgan, Jim Jefferies and Al Franken on Real Time with Bill Maher

Divisive former Donald Trump Celebrity Apprentice acolyte Piers Morgan is booked on Real Time with Bill Maher tonight — along with comedian Jim Jefferies and Senator Al Franken.

Former Daily Mirror editor Morgan WAS terrorizing morning television in Britain, and is now reportedly filming a new series of his chat show Life Stories on ITV.

He famously took over for Larry King on CNN in 2011 and saw him roundly criticize the USA repeatedly for its lax gun laws.

He has had a string of famous feuds both in the USA and in the United Kingdom in the past, banning guests from appearing on his shows.

How this Trump fan will go over on Maher’s show will be a joy to behold.

Joining him as a mid-show guest is Australian import Jefferies who starred in the excellent comedy Legit on FX (then FXX) and has had numerous one-man shows and specials on HBO and Netflix. Jefferies, too, is famous for taking Americans to task for their enthusiastic love of guns.

Maher is apoplectic every week while delivering his monologue about the daily doings of president Donald Trump. And the raucous 15th season of Real Time continues tonight with a segment he’s fashioned called “Trump’s Craziest Cabinet Pick”, in which he examines people Trump assigns to posts.

Former Saturday Night Live comic-turned-Senator of Minnesota Franken is the top-of-the-show guest.

He is a vocal opponent to all of Trump’s policies and is being floated in an increasing drumbeat of media chatter as a great Democratic candidate to run against Donald Trump in four years.

The roundtable guests along with Morgan are Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser and national spokeswoman at MoveOn.org, and filmmaker John Waters.

Waters was just voted by GALECA (The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association), of which Monsters and Critics is a voting member, as 2017’s most “timeless” star.

This is awarded to an actor or performer “whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom, and wit”. The group’s annual Winners Toast is set for Saturday afternoon, February 18, in Los Angeles.

Maher has other irons in the fire at HBO including being an executive producer on VICE, back for its fifth season Feb. 24 on HBO.

Check back for our recap and roundup of Maher’s show every Saturday morning on Monsters and Critics.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm on HBO.