Physics vs physical as Neil deGrasse Tyson and Rick Fox battle it out on Celebrity Family Feud

This week on Celebrity Family Feud, it’s astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson vs. former NBA star and now actor Rick Fox.

Neil deGrasse Tyson has spent years bringing the complexity and wonders of physics and space to the masses, as he puts his user friendly take on some often complicated scientific matters. This week he and his family will take on former NBA player and actor Rick Fox. Fox has played for the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, but has moved into acting since he retired from basketball.

This week we should find out whether both men and their families have the right stuff for the job.

Also on this episode, Nick Lachey heads up a boy-band vet team that takes on the girl-group headed by Carnie Wilson.

Celebrity Family Feud airs at 8:00 PM on ABC.