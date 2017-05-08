Petroliana, Moose alerts and 1939 Fords: American Pickers head to Louisiana and Vermont tonight!

On tonight’s new American Pickers, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are down in Louisiana as Danielle Colby is sent up North with Mike’s brother Robbie Wolfe on separate pick missions.

We open with our fearless leaders Mike and Frank. Frank tells Mike he has a new girl. She wants to pluck his eyebrows and Mike is incredulous. A manscaped Frank? This is shot down in flames as Mike dissuades him from any facial alterations, having him go through some of Frank’s classic facial giveaways. we have come to know and love

The guys are in the Bayou State and pay a visit to siblings Walt and Kay. They inherited tons of well kept and curated goodies thanks to their dad Pete who made up for a childhood of poverty by accumulating loads of curios, cars, trucks, toys and great vintage collectible signs and more.

One old VW turns Frank’s head, but Mike flips for the cool 1920’s Strength Tester from a carnival in the day. Normally these things are beat up from the feet up, but this one is practically mint. Then he sees a great collection of Americana gas and oil signs that are double-sided with little damage. A Dixie Oil sign is bid on by Mike who winds up with it for $2500.

Make sure to tune in tonight as Mike and Frank clean up in the Bayou State.

Meanwhile, Danielle heads to Vermont with Robbie who points out they aren’t in Kansas anymore with all the Moose crossing signs of the state, as the foliage is in high color while these two wheels and deal with a New Englander named Gary to see if they can land some nice old cars and especially a rare 1939 truck.

American Pickers airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on the History Channel