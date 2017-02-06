Monsters and Critics

Peter Gunz seeks a divorce from Amina Buddafly on Love & Hip Hop

Amina Love and Hip Hop

Amina only left for Los Angeles because Peter didn’t want her on Love and Hip Hop

This week on Love & Hip Hop, Yandy takes another pop at Juju and Peter Gunz asks Amina for a divorce.

Amina seems happy to see Peter as she visits New York from LA and she also sees Tara for the first time in a year. She even says that she’d come back if he wanted her and that she only left for LA because he did not fight to keep her.

Amina and Peter chat in NYC

Amina and Peter chat in NYC, but he is more interested in divorce than getting back together

However, Peter seems pretty set on Tara and uses the opportunity of the visit to talk about finalising their separation with a divorce. Amina looks pretty shocked and genuinely upset by this and call him cold, but she seems resigned to the fact that it is over.

Meantime, in Cancun Yandy and Juju are still rubbing each other up the wrong way and later Yandy causes more problems when she fails to show for Lil Mendeecees’ birthday.

Watch Love & Hip Hop – Cancun Pt. 2 at 8 PM on VH1.

