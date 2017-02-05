Peter Fonda back in leathers for Coen Brothers Mercedes-AMG GT Super Bowl commercial

Peter Fonda steps back into his leathers in the 2017 Super Bowl commercial for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster — in a spot titled Easy Driver and directed by The Coen Brothers.

But this time the Easy Rider legend isn’t on a bike — but rather at the wheel of the Mercedes sports car.

The commercial starts with a scene inside a roadside bar full of burly bikers fighting each other and generally doing that thing that bikers do (at least on film).

But everything comes to a standstill when one of the bikers comes in and tells the others their bikes have been blocked in.

Bemused by who could have dared block them in, they all head outside to find it’s Peter Fonda — dressed in full leathers — in his Mercedes-AMG Gt Roadster, as one woman says: “Still looking good.”

He then drives off down Route 66 to the sound of Steppenwolf’s song Born to be Wild — made famous in the 1969 film in which he starred alongside Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern.

Words on the screen read: “Born to be wild. Built to be wild.”

Easy Rider told the story of two bikers (Fonda and Hopper) who took to the open road on their bikes after selling a large haul of cocaine.