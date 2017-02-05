Monsters and Critics

Peter Fonda back in leathers for Coen Brothers Mercedes-AMG GT Super Bowl commercial

Easy Rider star Peter Fonda in the Coen Brothers-directed Super Bowl commercial for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster

Peter Fonda steps back into his leathers in the 2017 Super Bowl commercial for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster — in a spot titled Easy Driver and directed by The Coen Brothers.

But this time the Easy Rider legend isn’t on a bike — but rather at the wheel of the Mercedes sports car.

The commercial starts with a scene inside a roadside bar full of burly bikers fighting each other and generally doing that thing that bikers do (at least on film).

But everything comes to a standstill when one of the bikers comes in and tells the others their bikes have been blocked in.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster which Peter Fonda drives in the Super Bowl commercial

Bemused by who could have dared block them in, they all head outside to find it’s Peter Fonda — dressed in full leathers — in his Mercedes-AMG Gt Roadster, as one woman says: “Still looking good.”

He then drives off down Route 66 to the sound of Steppenwolf’s song Born to be Wild — made famous in the 1969 film in which he starred alongside Dennis Hopper and Terry Southern.

Words on the screen read: “Born to be wild. Built to be wild.”

Easy Rider told the story of two bikers (Fonda and Hopper) who took to the open road on their bikes after selling a large haul of cocaine.

