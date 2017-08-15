Peter Dinklage: Stop buying huskies because they look like direwolves on Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage has issued an emotional plea to fans — to stop buying huskies because they look like direwolves in Game of Thrones.

The star, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the Game of Thrones series, spoke out after a huge surge in purchases of the dogs due to their similarities with the animals on the show.

Because huskies require a lot of work to look after, many are subsequently dumped at shelters when their new owners can’t help, leaving many homeless.

Two huskie rescue centers in Northern California have seen the number of dogs they have taken in double over the past two years.

Dinklage said in a statement released through PETA: “Please, to all of Game of Thrones’ many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves’ huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies.

“Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned — as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs.”

The Game of Thrones star said families looking for a dog should always look at adoption rather than buying a puppy, and should always make sure they are 100 per cent they want a dog for life.

He said: “Please, please, if you’re going to bring a dog into your family, make sure that you’re prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, ALWAYS, adopt from a shelter.”