Peggy reveals why she physically shut Meghan’s mouth on The Real Housewives of Orange County

Peggy Sulahian has explained why she physically shut Meghan King Edmonds’ mouth on last night’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The bizarre scene took place as Peggy — wife of wheel tycoon Diko Sulahian — hosted the launch of a custom-designed Lamborghini, with her using her fingers to actually close Meghan’s mouth.

The brazen act came after Meghan told Vicki Gunvalson she should be more understanding in her feud with co-star Shannon Beador so they could set aside their differences.

With Vicki obviously done with the conversation, Peggy took it upon herself to close Meghan’s mouth using her fingers so she couldn’t carry on talking about the subject, telling her: “Bite your tongue.”

Meghan was left visibly taken aback by the fact Peggy had actually touched her face like that at a public event.

However, Peggy has now taken to her blog to explain why she did it, saying she didn’t feel it was appropriate for Meghan to keep talking about the subject after Vicki clearly said she wanted out of the conversation.

Peggy said: “She kept going on about Vicki’s relationship with Shannon and Tamra. Vicki being one of my guests, I didn’t want her to feel uncomfortable.

“I felt the need to intervene when Meghan didn’t get the hint to zip her mouth after Vicki was very clear that she was over that topic of conversation.

“I would have done the same for Meghan had she been in that situation and somebody was pushing her to discuss something she was uncomfortable with.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.