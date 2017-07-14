Patti Wilkinson: Everything you need to know about Kendra’s mom from Kendra on Top

In the current season of WE tv’s Kendra on Top, Patti Wilkinson is still threatening to expose her daughter’s most shocking secrets in a tell-all book.

But just who is Kendra’s feisty mother Patti Wilkinson?

Born in 1959, Patti hails from New Jersey but now lives in San Diego, California. As a young woman, Patti performed as a cheerleader for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patti married Eric Wilkinson in 1983 and raised two children; Kendra and younger son Colin.

Successful biotech engineer Eric founded his own biotech company and became a millionaire but sadly the couple’s marriage ended in divorce in 1994 when Kendra was just eight.

As a naïve 18-year-old, Kendra auditioned to be a ‘painted girl’ at the Playboy mansion straight out of high school.

She caught Hugh Hefner’s eye and was invited to become one of his many girlfriends. This led to Kendra finding fame through E’s Playboy reality show Girls Next Door.

Patti made regular guest appearances on Girls Next Door, introducing their intense mother/daughter drama to the world.

Patti regularly criticizes her daughter’s OTT ‘Hollywood’ behavior while Kendra accuses her mother of trying to piggy-back off of her fame.

When Kendra married Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hank Baskett, Patti became a part of Kendra’s popular spin-off show Kendra on Top. Throughout she was vocal in her criticism of her daughter’s marriage.

The biggest bust-up in Patti and Kendra’s relationship previously was caused by Hank Baskett’s alleged cheating scandal; when stories reported that Baskett allegedly cheated on Kendra with a transgender model when Kendra was eight months pregnant.

Kendra’s decision to stick by her husband caused a dramatic two-year rift with Patti.

The family joined the cast of 2017’s Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family edition in a bid to overcome their mother/daughter/son-in-law issues — which saw its fair share of drama.

In the current season of Kendra on Top Kendra and Patti seemed to have kissed and made up until Patti dropped the bombshell that she is indeed planning to pen her tell-all book.

Patti says she hopes the book will help other mothers and daughters.

Kendra on Top airs Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.