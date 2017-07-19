Patti Stanger hears mental illness revelation about her biological mom via Tyler Henry on Hollywood Medium

This week on Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry channels The Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger’s biological mother and reveals a fairly shocking secret.

Stanger has made a business and TV show about bringing people together and matching up millionaires, but her own family life was not quite as perfect as the matches she makes.

The business woman and reality TV star has always wondered what her adoptive mother was hiding about her biological mom. She could never quite put her finger on it, but she knew there was something being held back.

Tyler says that when he reaches out beyond the veil that he detects perhaps an undiagnosed mental illness. Perhaps even paranoid schizophrenia, that her adoptive mother did not want to worry her about due to some of the factors possibly being genetic.

Also on this episode, Adrianne Palick gets a reading as do Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Hollywood Medium airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on E!