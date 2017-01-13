Paranormal Lockdown team sleep with the shadow figures at Waverly Hills Sanatorium

This week on Paranormal Lockdown, Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman experience one of their most terrifying lockdowns yet — in a bid to capture evidence of shadow figures at the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The pair visit the sanatorium with paranormal investigator and former FBI Agent Ben Hansen, along with high-tech equipment to help them track down any spirits haunting the abandoned building.

Waverly Hills was originally opened to house tuberculosis patients but shut its doors after 51 years in 1961. Around 8,000 people died in the building, with their bodies being sent down the notorious ‘body chute’ into the building’s depths, from where they were transported to be buried.

The third and fourth floors of the sanatorium have long been thought to be haunted by the elusive shadow figures, which Nick and Katrina hope to track down and capture with their equipment.

Nick is also keen to spend the night in the top part of the 500ft long “chute”, but former FBI agent Hansen urges caution.

He says: “I’m being really honest here, I don’t think it’s safe. If it starts playing tricks on you and you get into a wild panic, it’s going to be a night of terror.

“I mean that’s an understatement of what you could experience here so, seriously, once you turn off those lights I wouldn’t provoke, I wouldn’t say anything, I would just say ‘look, the cameras are rolling, if you want to be quiet and go about your business while I’m asleep do what you want, but I would not want to be bothered here.”

The visit to Waverly Hills Sanatorium is a first for Katrina, but it is the third time Nick has visited. This time he comes armed with more state-of-the-art equipment than ever before.

They initially pick up some movement on light sensors, but they need more evidence than that if they are to say conclusively that the movement was caused by shadow figures.

At one point both Nick and Ben feel electricity jolts through their bodies, and a thermal imaging camera leaves them confused when it shows almost no heat coming out of their legs.

But what they experience later leaves them chilled to the core…

