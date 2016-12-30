Paranormal Lockdown investigates Oliver House and its haunted woods

This week on Paranormal Lockdown, Nick and Katrina are headed to Massachusetts and the 18-century Oliver House.

The owners of this historical property is concerned that it might be a danger to potential tourists and have called in the Paranormal Lockdown team to do a Ghostbusters style check on the house.

They agree to conduct both physical and paranormal checks and look into the history of the house to see if there are any pointers in its past.

However, it is not just the house itself where strange activity has occurred. Nick and Katrina head into the nearby woods where they both feel an ominous presence .

Katrina tells Nick she feels like she’s under a magnifying glass and being very closely watched.

She tells the camera that you always have to be careful as you never known what you’re messing with.

They try to get off the beaten track and as Nick shouts out to any spirits for a response, the other cameraman hears drums!

Watch Paranormal Lockdown – Oliver House at 9 PM on TLC.