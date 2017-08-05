Paranormal activity targets children in Olympia on The Dead Files

This week on the The Dead Files, Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan are headed Olympia, Washington, where a mother reports paranormal activity targeting her kids.

Steve uses the skills he picked up as a homicide detective to research the history of the place and soon turns up an explosion that claimed close to a dozen victims.

Meantime, Amy detects the presence of someone who was murdered and is now looking or revenge on those still lucky enough to be alive.

Could the entity that is threatening both the woman’s children and elderly money be related to the previous events in the area?

Tune in this week to see what Steve and Amy come up with once they’ve both concluded their separate investigations.

The Dead Files airs at 10:00 PM on Travel Channel.