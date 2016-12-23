Paranormal activity manifests as ailments in Alaska Haunting

Alaska Haunting tells the tale of Tammy Blawat, who was feeling very lucky after securing a great cabin near Wasilla, Alaska.

However, Tammy’s joy soon turned to concern as she started to experience some strange physical ailments.

After a while she put this down to something about the cabin itself, a presence of force that was actually causing her physical harm.

As the foot pain turned into random scratches and bites she called in some paranormal investigators to help.

Will they be able to get to the bottom of the problem or will she have to abandon the cabin?

