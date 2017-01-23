‘Paralyzed Bride’ Rachelle Friedman Chapman defies odds to become mom in TLC special

The emotional and inspiring story of “Paralyzed Bride” Rachelle Friedman Chapman is told in detail on TLC tonight — in a one-hour special titled Rattled: A Paralyzed Mother’s Story.

Rachelle’s life changed forever in 2010 just four weeks before her wedding to college sweetheart Chris when at her bachelorette party a friend playfully pushed her into a swimming pool, leaving her with a broken neck.

Rachelle, now 31, suffered irreversible damage to her spinal cord, leaving her as a quadriplegic for the rest of her life.

But as she says on the TLC special: “The first question that came to my mind was, ‘Can I still have kids?”

Rachelle and Chris have since married, and A Paralyzed Mother’s Story focuses on their journey to becoming parents, using her college friend Laurel Humes as a surrogate, along with new problems Rachelle faces after becoming a mum in May 2015.

Because she can’t walk and has no dexterity in her hands, she struggles to hold or feed her daughter Kaylee — but through her inner strength she and Chris, 34, are determined to make their parenthood a success.

To my daughter I will say, “see your beauty without a compliment or a mirror” pic.twitter.com/0LmtMUdK9H — Rachelle Chapman 📎 (@FollowRachelle) January 17, 2017

Rachelle’s accident captured the public’s imagination, and she went on to pen a book about her experiences released in 2015 and titled The Promise: A Tragic Accident, a Paralyzed Bride, and the Power of Love, Loyalty, and Friendship.

On the TLC special Rachelle, of Knightdale, North Carolina, recalls the moment her life changed in a split second, saying: “I was standing on the edge of the pool. In a playful gesture one of my friends came up behind me and pushed me into the water.

“I hit my head on the bottom and…I broke my neck. In a split second my life changed. My body was paralyzed — and it was the most terrifying, life-changing moment that I think anyone could imagine.

“I had these tubes down my throat, a feeding tube and a breathing tube, and I looked kind of scary. But the first question that came to my mind was, ‘can I still have kids?’.”

Rachelle also talks about the incredible bond she shares with her soul-mate Chris and how they worked together to create a life for themselves despite their setbacks.

She says: “Not for a second did I think that Chris would leave, or want to leave, and so it never even crossed my mind that we wouldn’t be together.”

Rattled: A Paralyzed Mother’s Story airs tonight, January 23, at 10/9c on TLC.