Orphan Black Season 5 Episode 5 recap: Shocking discoveries and betrayals

It looks like we are getting closer and closer to the truth on Orphan Black. Last night’s episode shed light on what exactly they are looking for in Kira and how the future can be pretty grim for her.

“Ease For Idle Millionaires, Season 5 Episode 5, focused once again on Cosima and our brilliant scientist made some pretty interesting and heartbreaking discoveries in the span of an hour.

As per Delphine’s tip, she had been investigating Aisha’s case – the little girl with cancer – and she made a lot of progress.

After getting a tooth from the “creature” that had been terrorizing the woods, Cosima examined it and was able to isolate his DNA sequence.

That was when she found an unexpected connection between the creature and Aisha.

While the little girl suffered a mutation on a specific gene that ended up causing her cancer, the so called monster in the woods also suffered a mutation on that same gene – only in his case, it caused self healing, which was why he became a science study subject in P. T. Westmoreland’s hands in the first place.

The experiments done on him were so great and so devastating, that it left him just a shell of a human.

Meanwhile, Delphine returned to the island with DNA samples from whatever research Westmoreland had sent her out to.

What was really important about her return, however, was that she is playing a long game here.

So she and Cosima made a discovery and had a falling out, when Cos found out that she had told Westmoreland that she had been snooping around the house.

But Delphine had a perfectly good explanation for it and what she really wanted was for them to think that she and Cosima had been divided and no longer worked together or were even in a relationship.

While part of me really loves their relationship and is truly rooting for them, another part just feels like Delphine is just way too shady and I can’t fully trust her at all.

I do believe that she is working to protect Cosima and I believe she really loves her, but her way about going about it is never straightforward and it feels like she is always hiding something or double crossing someone.

And that made that dinner scene that much more ambiguous, because up until the moment Westmoreland cut the dinner short and Delphine and Cos were alone again, I still had no idea on whose side the French doctor really was.

Only when she told Cosima that what was so important in Geneva was that she was meeting up with Felix – and I really have no idea how I didn’t make the connection before – did I finally believe that she was really on our side.

At least for now. The thing about Delphine is that she is so good at the whole cloak and dagger routine, that you can never really trust her.

But the big take away from this episode was that now we finally know what they need Kira for.

Cosima now knows that Kira is special because she has the same gene mutation as the poor boy who had become Westmoreland’s science experiment.

And she has that same mutation because Susan Duncan isolated the gene and included it in the clones, hoping it would manifest somehow in the Leda sisters.

While it never showed up in any of them, it seems it skipped a generation and manifested itself in Kira and now in Helena’s babies.

So that revelation cleared up exactly what Rachel wants with Kira: She needs the girl, so she can take her eggs and use them to create a whole new army of clones with that specific gene mutation.

They already have 1300 hosts waiting to carry the new generation of clones to term. And god only knows how else they are going exploit poor Kira’s genes.

Because the mutation only explains the self healing, but it doesn’t explain her psychic connection to all the Leda sisters.

Cosima had one hell of a wake up call in this episode. First when she confronted Susan, discovering that the woman was still working with Rachel and Westmoreland, even after the bitch clone tried to kill her.

Her excuses that she can’t stop them and she is only trying to steer Westmoreland in the right direction are flimsy at best, and I don’t think we can count on her as an asset any longer. I mean, could we ever? It’s hard to tell who is friend or foe at this point.

Then with Westmoreland, she had it much, much worse. The so called creature attacked a man in the woods, so the P. T. ordered a manhunt to bring him in alive.

His experiment killed another man in the process and the creature made it to the house, injured.

Westmoreland somehow managed to cage him again and, when Cosima confronted him, he put a gun in her hand and told her to do the ethical thing and put an end to the poor man’s suffering.

But our Cosima is still human and she could never do that. She tried to calm him down, soothe him and just talk to him, but Westmoreland put a bullet in his brain before she could go any further.

Now our poor Cos is the one trapped in a cage with a dead man and Westmoreland just proved himself to be even more of a maniac.

Meanwhile, Shiobhan has been investigating Westmoreland’s life and Sarah and Kira spent some time together, patching up their issues.

Sarah now let her kid into the grown up talk about Neolution and Kira told her what Rachel has been up to during her visits do Dyad.

So all is well on that front, for now, but things are looking pretty dire for Cosima.

Orphan Black returns next Saturday, July 15, at 10/9C on BBC America.