Jorge struggles to give Anfisa the lavish lifestyle she demands on 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé Anfisa closeup

Is Anfisa all about the money or is there room for love too on 90 Day Fiancé?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé it’s a rewind and Jorge is struggling to keep up with the lavish lifestyle that Anfisa expects and demands.

Their relationship is pretty rocky and Jorge often feels that Anfisa doesn’t appreciate what he does for. She knows he works very long hours for her and she admits that she can sometimes be a little bit mean to him and says sorry.

However, she then puts a damper on things when Jorge asks her what she thinks is the most important thing in a relationship…she says “money.”

She says that she’s just joking and the love is the most important thing.

Jorge works hard to make enough money for luxuries

Jorge wonders what would happen if he lost everything and had no cash, would she still love him?

Anfisa says she would and Jorge tells her that he’s ready to spend the rest of his life with her.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8:00 PM on TLC.

