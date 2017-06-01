One of David’s daters has a boyfriend on Married at First Sight: Second Chances

David Norton gets hit with a bombshell on this week’s Married at First Sight: Second Chances — when he finds out one of his remaining six daters has a boyfriend.

The episode sees David totally thrown when he uncovers the revelation.

He says it “changes everything” on the show. Watch footage from the episode below as David asks all the women point blank if they had been on any dates since the start of the show.

The question leads to some serious awkwardness because the other ladies have no idea why he’s bringing it up.

David just wants these girls to be honest with him on #MAFS2C! Posted by Married At First Sight on Tuesday, May 30, 2017

The boyfriend bombshell it’s not the only big revelation for him this week, as one of the other women also drops big news about their future together.

This week’s Married at First Sight: Second Chances also sees Vanessa Nelson do a strip-tease — and get some eye-candy herself, before she gets the lowdown from the men on their previous sexual experiences.

Shirts are coming off and the truth is coming out on #MAFS2C! Posted by Married At First Sight on Monday, May 29, 2017

Married at First Sight: Second Chances airs Thursdays at 10.15/9.15c.