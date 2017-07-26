Olympic star Ryan Lochte totally stunned when Tyler Henry contacts his late grandfather on Hollywood Medium

This week on Hollywood Medium, Olympic swimming gold medalist Ryan Lochte is left stunned when Tyler Henry contacts his deceased grandfather.

Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals including six gold and three silvers. He’s the most successful swimmer apart from Michael Phelps and as holds world records for the team 4×200 freestle, 4×100 freestyle and the 4×100 relay. Additionally he has individual world records for the 200 and 400 individual medley.

However, he’s always wondered what his much loved grandfather would have thought about his gold medal success and has come to Tyler looking for some answers. Tyler tells him that he’s getting a strange connection where a grandfather figure is trying to explain that he’s sometimes with Ryan.

This feeling is not all the time but he seems to be saying that at time of high pressure or big events then he is with his grandson. Ryan’s grandfather also communicates to Tyler that he’s always thinking about him and that he’s very proud how the young athlete has been able to handle all the pressure and success.

Ryan looks genuinely amazed and starts to get emotional as he opens up about his beloved relative.

Also on this episode, Tabatha Coffee ends up in tears when Tyler gives her news of her deceased mother and the medium also connects Beck G with her guardian angels…

Later actress Mischa Barton reinterprets her past as she is connected with relatives she never met in life.

Hollywood Medium airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on E!