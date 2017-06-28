Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir talks love and divorce on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry

This week Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry features sessions with Johnny Weir, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Nancy Grace.

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir went through a pretty messy divorce and Tyler tells him he was accused of doing something he did not do but that he needs to move on.

Johnny says he had a terrible divorce and he fled from the situation and although he kinda of always wants to be with someone, he stops himself as it could all happen again.

He also says at that time a lot of things were said and as a public figure it was very difficult to correct them or defend himself.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are used to some intense conversation through the drama that often takes place on Vanderpump Rules, but the reading with Tyler moves Stassi to tears.

He channels Stassi’s deceased grandmother who communicates that she does not want to be remembered through the way of her death, but rather how she lived her life. Tyler seems a bit puzzled but Stassi explains that her mother and grandmother were not always in frequent contact.

One night her mom got a bad feeling and they went to her grandmother’s house, where they found her dead. She’d overdosed on prescription medicines but nobody was sure whether she just forgot she’d taken one already and overdosed accidentally or whether took her own life.

Tears roll down Stassi’s face as Tyler conducts his reading and something comes through that looks like it is important…

Later on the show TV host Nancy Grace talks to Tyler about the guilt she’s held over the death of the dad.

