Oldest rescue dog on Pit Bulls and Parolees gets chance at forever home

The oldest dog at the Villalobos Rescue Center on Animal Planet’s Pit Bulls and Parolees finally gets a chance at a forever home on this week’s episode.

Summer, who is 14, has lived almost her entire life at the center but this week sees her finally getting a chance at finding an owner.

She has severe arthritis and when she undergoes checks it is clear that there isn’t much time before Summer’s quality of life deteriorates.

But if she comes out of the tests successfully and it’s agreed that she can be adopted she will get the chance to live out her final years in a loving home.

Watch the clip below as Summer has her joints checked out at the veterinary clinic.

Villalobos founder Tia Torres says: “There are pros and cons to her getting adopted this late.

“The adopters, very soon probably, are going to have to make the decision to send her to doggy heaven.”

Pit Bulls and Parolees airs Saturdays at 9/8c on Animal Planet.