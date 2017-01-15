Obama: The Price of Hope interviews the president and looks back at his two terms

Obama: The Price of Hope looks back at the outgoing president’s two terms in office and includes candid interviews with both President Obama and other key figures.

Just as Donald trump is about to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, this documentary examines the actions and legacy of Barack Obama and the challenges he faced while in office.

Spanning 8 years between 2008 and 2016, Obama’s terms have seen economic instability, the Arab Spring and its consequences, political deadlock in America and the rise of terrorist group ISIS.

The show also examines the impact of the president’s stimulus bill, waht impact he has had on solving the housing crisis and most controversially his universal health care reforms.

Talking to key players such as Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Former Senior Advisor to the President David Axelrod, Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Watch Obama: The Price of Hope at 8 PM on National Geographic.