Fans stunned as couples all choose to stay together on Married at First Sight

Fans were left stunned last night after all three couples chose to stay together on Married at First Sight — including Cody and Danielle.

Viewers had predicted that only two of the couples would remain married, and only one definitively.

Fans took to social media to express their surprise after the decisions on last night’s season finale.

It was thought that Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico were the most sure-fire success going into the episode, a prediction which panned out correctly when they finally shared the words “I love you”.

But viewers believed by a huge margin that Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot would not stay married, due to their lack of spark and the fact they still haven’t had sex yet.

Meanwhile, whether Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs would stay together was thought by fans to be touch-and-go after their recent spate of arguments.

However, they both revealed they love each other and want to make it work.

The decisions — particularly Cody and Danielle’s — prompted a spate of memes and stunned tweets online, with fans amazed that all three couples had remained married.

Even Stevie Wonder can see Cody and Danielle Shouldn't stay together #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Vantastic (@Vantastic_1) July 21, 2017

Cody even weighed in himself:

However, fans also revealed that the finale had them on tenterhooks and the decisions left them more than a bit emotional.

I've complained the last few weeks,but I'm glad all couples stayed together! I hope they do the 1st year show! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Elle (@lovejohns88) July 28, 2017

Meanwhile, one fan was just glad it was over…