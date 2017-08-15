Shaunie O’Neal refuses to commit to Jackie Christie friendship on Basketball Wives reunion

Shaunie O’Neal refused to commit to her friendship with Jackie Christie on last night’s Basketball Wives season reunion — instead giving a grimace and awkward pause when asked about it.

The moment came after an argument between Jackie and co-star Jennifer Williams about the the shocking stories in the tell-all book by Jackie’s daughter Takari Lee.

Marc Lamont Hill asks Shaunie: “In the past, sometime when you’re done with somebody, you’re done with them. You thank them for their services, they get disappeared.”

He adds: “You’ve got a little tension with Jackie right now. Some of us are nervous.”

Shaunie replies, saying: “That’s not an accurate statement. I just can be done with somebody and I can still around them and just ‘checked out’.”

Referring to Takari and the gofundme page for her son Jaxson to which Evelyn Lozada donated, she added: “I’m tired of talking about Takari, I’m tired of talking about gofund. I’ve checked out of that conversation.”

Hill then asks: “But you and Jackie going to be good again?”

Shaunie then says “Ummm”, before falling silent — prompting “ooohs” from the audience — and then grimacing.

Jackie — whose age sparked confusion during the episode — says: “I know she has an allegiance to Evelyn. I hope that we can continue to build our friendship, if not I’m good with that.”

Now that the Basketball Wives season is over, VH1’s new series Baller Wives takes its timeslot at 9/8c next Monday on VH1.