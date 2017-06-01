Not having sex ‘starting to become an issue’ for Cody on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight’s Cody Knapek has said that not having sex with his new wife Danielle DeGroot is “starting to become an issue” for him.

The pair have struggled over intimacy issues ever since they first got married at the start of the season, with Cody’s reserved nature and Danielle’s hope for him to be more “assertive” seemingly not a recipe for bedroom antics.

This week’s episode sees relationship expert Rachel DeAlto visit the three couples in their new homes and help them deal with problems around both physical and emotional intimacy.

Cody admits during a bros’ round of golf: “We still haven’t had sex yet. It sucks.”

In an interview he adds: “I love my wife. She’s beautiful, smart, funny, attractive.” But he adds: “Not having sex is starting to become an issue for me.”

The episode sees the pair head to a dance class in a bid to get over their issues. Danielle says: “I’m hoping when we get home things will progress.”

Will this finally be the week that they consummate their marriage?

Meanwhile, the episode also sees Sheila Downs discuss trust issues with Nate Duhon, and Ashley Petta worries that she is a “burden” on her husband Anthony D’Amico.

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.