Norma Kuhling: Who is actress who plays hotshot new doctor on Chicago Med?

Actress Norma Kuhling arrives on the scene as a hotshot new doctor on this week’s season finale of Chicago Med.

Kuhling has been posting pictures and videos on her Instagram ahead of her debut, which sees her character provide some serious competition for Dr. Connor Rhodes.

A clip showed her dressed in scrubs practicing medical one-handed ties with a string.

Learning one handed ties A post shared by Norma Kuhling (@normakuhling) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Meanwhile a picture showed her standing next to Colin Donnell (Dr. Rhodes), as he demonstrates how to do it. She wrote alongside it: “He’s better.”

…he's better. A post shared by Norma Kuhling (@normakuhling) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

She also posted a pic of the chair she was given to use, with her name on, on set.

Meep! ❤ #chicagomed A post shared by Norma Kuhling (@normakuhling) on Apr 24, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Kuhling is relatively new to the acting game, and is probably best known for starring as Elise Martins in supernatural drama Falling Water last year on USA Network.

She also appeared as Rachel in romantic fantasy film Fallen last year, and as Beth in 2009 film The Joneses, starring David Duchovny and Demi Moore, back in 2009.

Kuhling has a background in theater acting, and trained at The London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art. You can get her latest updates on both Twitter and Instagram, where she posts regular updates of what she’s been up to along with pictures and videos.

Her debut on Chicago Med was revealed by TVLine.

Chicago Med airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.