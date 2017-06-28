Noah and Matt talk future over freshly caught crab on Alaskan Bush People

This week on Alaskan Bush People, Noah and Matt are feeling a little bit lonely as Brown Town is mighty empty without the rest of the family.

However, they don’t let their feelings get on top of them as when you’re in Alaska being alone is a big part of the life. It’s not like if you’re family take a vacation that you can hang out with friends or pop to the local town every day if it’s miles away.

The pair decide to take the boat out and fish for some crabs, lucky for them they have some success and decide to eat like kings for a night. Their crab supper goes down a treat though Matt is not sure about Noah’s method for killing the crabs and Noah’s not keen on Matt’s cooking method!

However, the pair settle down for a meal and get a little philosophical as they talk about the family and the future. Matt tells Noah that the whole family appreciate his efforts to hold down the fort and keep Brown Town ticking over, it’s family that is most important.

There will be some big decisions for the family tonight so the closer they are the better.

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on Discovery.