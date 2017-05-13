Night Terrors in the walls as The Dead Files visits Missouri and Haunted Castle House

This week on The Dead Files, Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan head to Missouri where paranormal activity is keeping the customers of one bed-and-breakfast awake at night.

Brumley, Missouri, might be a small village with less than 100 people but it is also home to the Haunted Castle House Bed and Breakfast, that claims to be the most haunted house in the Midwest.

The house was built back in the mid 1800’s by Dr. Walter and Martha Dixon who had been inspired by similar stone build mansions they’d seen whilst travelling in England.

Steve’s investigates the background of the place and finds links to both medicine via the doctor and religion, but most disturbingly evidence of a murder-suicide.

Meantime, Amy picks up some strange vibes and appears to come into contact with some translucent beings or presences. She also finds out that one of them is living inside the very walls of the building and haunts the living as they go about their daily lives.

Oh and if you ever wondered what a day in the life of Amy is like, check out the clip below.

A day in the life of your favorite medium, Amy Allan. #TBT Posted by The Dead Files on Thursday, May 11, 2017

The Dead Files airs at 10:00 PM on Travel Channel.