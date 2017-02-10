Nick Groff gets terrifying static signal from other side on Paranormal Lockdown

Nick Groff experiences a terrifying moment on this week’s episode of Paranormal Lockdown — when he gets a signal from the other side sent via static electricity.

The incident takes place as Nick and Katrina Weidman spend 72 hours inside the notoriously haunted Malvern Manor in Iowa.

Watch the footage below as the pair film inside and make a possible connection with “The Captain” — the founder of the property.

This picture of “The Captain”, the founder of the Manor. Kinda creepy 👻 pic.twitter.com/cBl84RFjiI — Malvern Manor (@Malvern_ManorIA) September 6, 2016

Nick initially thinks he hears a man speaking, then the team try to speak to the presence and ask it to give them a sign that it’s there with them.

Just seconds later, Katrina hears something from another room — before two things happen almost instantaneously: Cameraman Rob Saffi’s camera dies, and Nick experiences a wave of static across his body.

It’s possible that the wave of energy Nick felt also caused the camera to fail.

Malvern Manor was initially built as a hotel back in the 1880s, and has had a string of owners and uses over the years.

In the 1950s it was turned into a care facility and later a group home for people with different ailments, including alcoholism and multiple-personality disorder.

There have been a string of haunting encounters at the manor over the years. Paranormal investigator Johnny Houser says he experienced an “overwhelming rage” after encountering a shadow figure there.

Nick and Katrina visit with state-of-the-art equipment to try and uncover its mysteries.

Tonight’s full episode also sees Nick look for answers from the other side about a young girl’s mysterious death, while Katrina faces up to the spirit of The Captain…

Paranormal Lockdown airs Fridays at 9/8c on TLC.