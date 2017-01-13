Nicepipes leg warmers from Shark Tank: How to buy them and get 10% off

The founder of Nicepipes braved the investors on Shark Tank to try and get investment for her modern take on leg warmers. But where can you buy them?

Lisa Binderow came up with the idea for Nicepipes after walking to the fitness and yoga studio on a winter’s morning and wanting something to wear on top of her cropped yoga pants.

However, she didn’t want normal wool or acrylic legwarmers because of the way they feel after a workout and you’ve been sweating. So she came up with the idea to make them out of the same material that yoga pants are made out of.

That way, she would be able to wear them both before, during and after her class — depending on how warm it was and how she felt.

After making herself a pair they soon started to get noticed by both her teachers and students, and it wasn’t long before they were asking her how they could buy them.

Enter Nicepipes, which now sells both knee-high leg warmers (from $42) and thigh-high leg warmers ($46) as well as arm warmers ($38).

The gym accessories come in various different styles, with both plain colors and patterns. A portion of all sales to two charities, Bent on Learning — which gets children into Yoga to help improve their mental wellbeing — and Back on My Feet, which uses running to help homeless people.

You can currently buy them on the Nicepipes website as well as on Amazon. You can currently get 10% off as well, by signing up to their mailing list.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 9/8c on Shark Tank.