Nice guys finish first on HBO’s Crashing, says Pete Holmes

HBO’s Crashing shows that you don’t have to be nasty to make it, star Pete Holmes says.

Holmes plays a 2007 version of himself in the new HBO series — a sheltered suburbanite in a supposedly solid marriage who dreams of making it as a stand-up comedian.

But he then learns his wife (Lauren Lapkus) is cheating on him with an Italian boxer, which leads to an existential crisis, Big Apple style.

Describing him in his early days, which he portrays in the series, Holmes told the Television Critics Association winter press tour: “I’m kind of a sweet guy, a golden retriever.”

Holmes, who has seen huge success in his career despite his personal troubles and the difficulties of breaking into comedy, added: “I’m still a sweet guy, golden retriever-ish…but the earlier version of me in Crashing is more Jack McBrayer.”

Holmes worked as a waiter when he first started doing comedy, but decided to focus wholly on comedy when he moved to NYC.

He told the TCA press tour how Boston comic Bill Burr told him it takes five years of bombing as a comedian “before you will find success”.

Asked when he knew he was funny, Holmes said: “I’m still awaiting confirmation.” He added: “I thought I was going to be a youth pastor…”

Asked about religion and what it means to him, he said: “Spirituality or religion is a tie to comedy, the meaning of life is something I think about constantly.”

In real life, Holmes uses his ex-wife’s infidelity and the dissolution of their marriage in his stand-up act and on his popular You Made It Weird podcast.

The single-camera semi-autobiographical series Crashing is produced by Judd Apatow and also stars TJ Miller.

The show premieres on Sunday, February 19 at 10:30pm after the Apatow-produced Girls, which is entering its sixth and final season.



