New prequel series Prime Suspect: Tennison premieres on PBS Masterpiece

Prime Suspect: Tennison is a prequel series to the classic crime drama Prime Suspect, which famously starred Helen Mirren as the hard nosed detective making her way in a very male orientated workplace.

This new series premieres on PBS Masterpiece and follows a 22-year-old Jane Tennison (Stefanie Martini) as she gets started in the career with the police that will eventually lead her to the very top.

In this first episode she is faced with some of grim realities of police work in early 1970s England but still manages to catch the eye of her boss. DI Bradfield is impressed with her gut feeling for the work and he asks her to join him in a murder investigation that will be the first of many.

With a 1970s lads atmosphere at work, a new man on the scene and a lot to learn, our heroine has a lot to handle if she wants to break the case.

Prime Suspect: Tennison airs Sundays at 10:00 PM on PBS.