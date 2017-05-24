New ‘kissing’ rumors about Luann de Lesseps’ husband Tom D’Agostino on RHONY

New rumors that Luann de Lesseps’ husband Tom D’Agostino kissed other women before they got married surface tonight on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Claims that Tom had cheated on Luann took center stage for much of last season of the Bravo show, with Luann sticking by her man despite the allegations.

And tonight new claims come to light that he got cozy with more than one woman. Ramona Singer says of Luann on the show: “She said she wasn’t going to end a relationship because of one kiss — but now we’re finding out there’s multiple kisses!”

This week’s episode sees Dorinda Medley host a birthday-holiday weekend at her Berkshire mansion, and ahead of Luann arriving Bethenny Frankel — who was at the center of the rumors last season — tells Ramona she should tell Luann she shouldn’t feel pressured to go through with the wedding.

She says: “I think you should say ‘you’re not 100 per cent sure…you don’t have to do this.'”

But Luann is dumbfounded that the ladies are still preoccupying themselves with the rumours about Tom. She tells Dorinda in a one-on-one chat: “I can’t believe that they’re still talking about things like this.”

Dorinda tells Luann it’s up to her to make the decision whether to marry Tom, and nobody else — she just has to decide whether she trusts him.

Evidently she does, as Luann and Tom tied the knot in a plush wedding on New Year’s Weekend earlier this year in Palm Beach, Florida, at a ceremony with 250 guests.

Watch footage of the ladies talking about the claims in the clip below.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.