New car show, Speed is the New Black, premieres on Velocity

Speed is the New Black, a new car show that follows young car-customization prodigy Noah Alexander and his crew, debuts tonight on Velocity.

Billing itself as the “premier speed shop in the Mid-West”, his firm the Classic Car Studio is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

The show will let us see how the team designs and builds awesome, intricate creations; the aim always being to ensure a fast and furious end result.

During the series we can expect to see a variety of cars being given the Classic Car Studio treatment, including a 1962 Corvette and a 1990 Porsche 911.

By the time these guys have worked their magic, the cars are no longer just cars; they are custom pieces of automotive art.

As Noah says in the video below: “Our cars are like a custom-tailored suit for the speed freak.”

The video also reveals a few other cars that will feature on the show, including a sinister-looking Mustang, a pumped-up Chevrolet Bel Air, and what looks to be an AC Cobra.

We can’t wait to see what else the show has in store!

Speed is the New Black airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Velocity.