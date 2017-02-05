Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in new Baywatch movie Super Bowl commercial

Baywatch is back! The movie featuring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron is set to hit screens on May 26 2017 — and is being teased in a big way in a new 2017 Super Bowl commercial.

The upcoming bigscreen version of the 90s smallscreen favorite features The Rock as Mitch Buchanan, Efron as Matt Brody, Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn, Priyanka Chopra as Victoria Leeds, and Kelly Rohrbach as C.J. Parker.

The biggest stars from the original series, Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff, will also make an appearance.

Hasselhoff will play The Rock’s mentor.

The new Baywatch movie commercial for the 2017 Super Bowl was set to be aired for the first time during the big game, but we’ll add it as soon as it becomes available online.

In the meantime you can check out the original teaser trailer below which was released a few weeks back.

The new movie marks a reunion for Johnson and Daddario after they appeared together in 2015 blockbuster San Andreas.

The plot of the new movie, which features many of the same characters as the 90s series, focuses on The Rock as veteran lifeguard Mitch as he tries to deal with reckless new recruit Brody, played by Efron.

But they have to try and work as a team when a criminal plot that is putting their beach at risk comes to light.

Watch the Baywatch movie teaser, below, and keep your eyes peeled for the Super Bowl version which we’ll add once it’s up online.