Neil deGrasse Tyson, Cornel West, David Frum on Real Time with Bill Maher

On tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the show goes highbrow as Maher hosts a cross-section of intellects.

The renewed series continues into its 15th season as Maher opens with his patented monologue and ushers in the top-of-the-show interview guest, political analyst Boris Epshteyn.

Russian-born Epshteyn is a former Trump media wrangler, GOP political strategist, investment banker, and attorney.

He was responsible for writing the White House’s statement commemorating International Holocaust Memorial Day that failed to note the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis.

This prompted the odious white nationalist Richard Spencer to blog and praise the Holocaust “de-Judification”

Politico reported on the subsequent removal of him from that role in the Trump administration. The website also reported in March 2017 that Epshteyn had a heated argument with a Fox News booker.

Frequent Real Time guest, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is the mid-show interview guest.

Tyson is always great for bringing the science and the humor, usually discussing climate change and other topical newsmaking subjects that involve actual facts.

Before the historic March for Science, Tyson released a four-minute video, where he says: “Once you understand that humans are warming the planet, you can then have a political conversation about that…

“Every minute one is in denial, you are delaying the political solution that should have been established years ago.”

Tyson is also the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) in New York, where one huge funder, Robert Mercer, is on record giving millions to organizations promoting doubt and denial of the climate science that Tyson is fighting for.

The Real Time panelists this week include two frequent guests, editor David Frum and academic professor and activist Dr. Cornel West.

Frum’s Twitter feed pretty much summarizes his feelings for POTUS:

The president should resign. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 16, 2017

Academic and author West threw his support behind presidential hopeful Jill Stein and running mate, Ajamu Baraka.

West had an op/ed in The Guardian saying: “The neoliberal vision of the Democratic party has run its course.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT on HBO.