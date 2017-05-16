NCIS: New Orleans Season 3 finale photo and video preview

Here’s a look at the NCIS: New Orleans Season finale in pictures and video.

The episode, Poetic Justice (Season 3 Episode 24), sees the NCIS bring in FBI Assistant Director Isler, played by guest star Derek Webster, as they try to expose and bring a halt to Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber)’s sinister plans for the people of Clearwater.

They call in Isler because they can’t trust anybody else in New Orleans when those at the top are so unscrupulous.

During the episode Pride believes he has evidence that could convict the mayor. After someone tries to kill Pride, Mayor Hamilton’s right-hand man Stone is found dead — and it looks like he’s been bound, beaten and then thrown off a roof.

NCIS: New Orleans Sneak Peak 1

Meanwhile, Pride has an altercation with Mayor Hamilton where Hamilton pulls out his gun then ends up shooting himself in the arm — before Pride forces him in a car.

NCIS: New Orleans Sneak Peak 2

Check out pictures from the episode below.

NCIS: New Orleans trailer

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.