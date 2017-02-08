Monsters and Critics

Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors looks behind the curtain at this elite unit

8th February 2017 by
Navy Seals: America's Secret Warriors

Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors starts tonight on History

Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors, is a documentary looking at the history of one of America’s most elite fighting forces – the Navy SEALs.

The show stars by examining the origins of the unit, which lie around the WWII landing beaches of Normandy and the Pacific. It was here that the units that would go on to become the SEALs started as underwater demolition teams helping to clear obstacles and mines.

Their history also takes in the sweltering jungles of Vietnam and later, in the form of SEAL Team 6, special missions in Panama and Grenada.

Some of the best snipers in the world

Perhaps most famously they also took part in the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan, that resulted in the terrorist leader’s death.

History Channel interviews former-members and military insiders as it tries to go behind the hype to find out what it takes to become a SEAL and what they really do in defence of the United States.

Watch Navy Seals: America’s Secret Warriors – Part 1 at 8 PM on History Channel.

