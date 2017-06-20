‘Natural disaster’ tattoos as shopmates turn against each other on Ink Master

Some of the Ink Master teams start to crumble this week — as they compete in a flash challenge where they have to make tattoos based on natural disasters.

The episode also sees one fiery veteran of the show return.

It comes after Spike revealed this season will not only have teams of two from shops across the country, but every time one drops out they will be replaced by another team including at least one veteran of the show.

That will keep happening until all the veterans are used up, and the final elimination rounds begin.

The natural disasters flash challenge then causes chaos for some of the teams — including Allegory Arts’ Eva Huber and her husband Ulyss Blair from the original Ink Master: Shop Wars cast — when they struggle and some of their weaknesses emerge for all to see.

Ink Master airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Spike.