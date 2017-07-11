Natalee Holloway’s father led to ‘body site’ in new documentary series

Natalee Holloway’s father is led to a ‘body site’ as he tries to find out exactly what happened to his daughter in a new documentary series.

The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, which premieres on the Oxygen network next month, follows Dave Holloway as he tracks a big new lead in a bid to get justice.

The series sees him and the family’s private investigator T.J. Ward follow up what Dave describes as “by far the most credible” lead he’s seen in the past 12 years.

Natalee vanished without trace at the age of 18 on the Caribbean island of Aruba in May 2005, with her disappearance making headlines across the globe.

There have since been ten arrests in connection with her case but nobody has ever been charged.

Dave says of prime suspect Joran van der Sloot in the new Oxygen series: “Joran was the last person seen with my daughter, he knows what happened.”

Talking about the new lead, he reveals: “A man named Gabriel has come forward and said’ I’m living with this guy who says that he knows where Natalie’s remains are’.”

According to Oxygen, the man claims to have helped van der Sloot dispose of Natalee’s remains.

Footage in the show’s preview shows them tracking the lead through a surveillance operation before they are ultimately led to a wild spot of ground where an area is marked out.

A voice is heard saying: “Her body was right here.”

The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway premieres Saturday August 19 at 9pm ET/PT on Oxygen.