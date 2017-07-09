Nat Geo’s incredible Earth Live, hosted by Jane Lynch and Phil Keoghan, shows us nature as it happens

Anything could happen tonight as National Geographic screen their most pioneering event yet — Earth Live.

The unprecedented two-hour program takes us on a wild trip around the world as we witness species in a way we’ve never seen them before.

In real time, National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo MUNDO networks in 171 countries will screen spectacular footage of the natural world from across six different continents and 18 time zones.

The show will be hosted out of New York City by Jane Lynch and Phil Keoghan, featuring a string of expert zoologists and naturalists including Chris Packham.

Footage of some of the earth’s vast wildlife will then be filmed live by several of the world’s best cinematographers

Emmy Award-winning wildlife cinematographer Bob Poole will be in Ethiopia filming a hyena clan with ultra-lowlight camera technology.

Renowned photographer Steve Winter, who has made his mark filming the big cats of South America’s Pantanal wetlands over the past 20 years, turns his lens to the elusive ocelot.

Filmmaker and photographer Sandesh Kadur, who worked on the BBC’s Planet Earth II, takes us into the world of Hanuman langurs, a type of monkeys found in Jodhpur, India

Big cat snapper Sophie Darlington will use military-grade thermal imaging cameras as she documents a pride of lions in Kenya’s Maasai Mara.

Filming underwater, Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Andy Casagrande will enter the ferocious feeding time of a pack of bull sharks in Fiji, in the South Pacific, where strong lunar-fueled tides bring up nutrients to fertilize the reef.

Meanwhile, oceanographer and Nat Geo explorer Dr. Robert Ballard, who is famous for discovering the wreck of the Titanic, takes us to the ice-cold depths of the Pacific off the coast of California in a new Nautilus expedition.

Afterwards, stay tuned for Safari LIVE: Migration, which will take us to Kenya’s Maasai Mara to broadcast the great wildebeest migration in real time.

Earth Live airs tonight, Sunday July 9, at 8pm ET/5pm PT on National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo MUNDO. Safari LIVE: Migration airs tonight at 10pm ET/7pm PT on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD, then moves to Fridays at 11pm ET exclusively on Nat Geo WILD.