NASCAR driver Austin Dillon in spectacular car scene on Rosewood season finale

Rosewood revs things up big style for the season finale tonight — with a spectacular car scene involving NASCAR driver Austin Dillon.

The 27-year-old racer currently drives the No.3 car in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, as well as part-time in the Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series.

But tonight he changes gears for his role as Wayne Cirito in the Rosewood episode Blistering Heat & Brotherly Love.

According to Fox News, his appearance sees him lose control of a Chevy at speed before smashing into a cement barrier.

A policewoman then shouts at him to get down, before he falls to his knees — and the car blows up.

The scene was filmed at an abandoned mall in Hawthorne, CA, with co-star Jaina Lee Ortiz — who plays Det. Annalise Villa — praising his acting abilities.

She said: “Austin is pretty special, he has a presence and energy of someone who belongs on set. The finale is action-packed — reckless driving, and he’ll be involved with that, of course.”

The season finale sees Rosewood, Villa, Slade and Hornstock working together to bring down a team of criminals believed to be behind a heist at a jewelry store.

Meanwhile, Rosie decides that somebody from the inner circle should run a new Magic City Lab on the west coast.

Will Rosie tell Villa to stay? Find out on the shocking SEASON FINALE of Rosewood, this Friday at 8/7c!

The Rosewood season finale airs tonight at 8/7c on Fox.