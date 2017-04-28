Monsters and Critics

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon in spectacular car scene on Rosewood season finale

Austin Dillon in front of his car moments before it explodes on the Rosewood season finale

Rosewood revs things up big style for the season finale tonight — with a spectacular car scene involving NASCAR driver Austin Dillon.

The 27-year-old racer currently drives the No.3 car in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, as well as part-time in the Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series.

But tonight he changes gears for his role as Wayne Cirito in the Rosewood episode Blistering Heat & Brotherly Love.

According to Fox News, his appearance sees him lose control of a Chevy at speed before smashing into a cement barrier.

A policewoman then shouts at him to get down, before he falls to his knees — and the car blows up.

The car blows up behind Austin Dillon on the season finale

The scene was filmed at an abandoned mall in Hawthorne, CA, with co-star Jaina Lee Ortiz — who plays Det. Annalise Villa — praising his acting abilities.

Austin filming a scene with Rosewood's Jaina Lee Ortiz and Morris Chestnut

She said: “Austin is pretty special, he has a presence and energy of someone who belongs on set. The finale is action-packed — reckless driving, and he’ll be involved with that, of course.”

The season finale sees Rosewood, Villa, Slade and Hornstock working together to bring down a team of criminals believed to be behind a heist at a jewelry store.

Meanwhile, Rosie decides that somebody from the inner circle should run a new Magic City Lab on the west coast.

The Rosewood season finale airs tonight at 8/7c on Fox.

