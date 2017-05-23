Naked News guests distract crew on Below Deck Mediterranean

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew struggle to concentrate on this week’s episode — as the charter guests from Naked News carry on repeatedly ending up in the nude.

There’s lady bits left right and centre as the TV crew, who report on things with their reporters in the buff, carry on swanning about the 160ft Sirocco superyacht with nothing on.

Watch the footage below as the boat’s crew find it hard to remain focused on the job at hand as the women go naked paddle-boarding.

One of them tells deckhand Malia White as she steps off the boat: “Sorry for putting my a** in your face.”

In separate footage one of the journalists gives a report to camera from the bed in the boat’s master suite.

The barely-there boat-goers first arrived and gave the crew an eyeful on last week’s episode.

Also on this week’s Below Deck Mediterranean, the anchor gets seriously badly twisted on the last day of the Naked News guests’ charter — which leaves them and the crew stranded out at sea.

The problem is so serious that the Sirocco could be out of action for the rest of the charter season.

We also see Lauren struggling as things between her and Bobby get tense, and Captain Sandy joins the Naked News guests for dinner which leaves chef Adam feeling the heat in the kitchen.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.