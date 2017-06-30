Mysterious volcano lights from the Menengai Crater on Josh Gates’ Destination Truth

This week on Josh Gates’ Destination Truth, our intrepid cryptid hunter heads to Kenya to investigate the weird lights and sounds coming from the Menengai Crater.

The Menengai is a huge shield volcano and lies in the great Rift Valley in Kenya. This vast volcano is around 200,000 years old and the current caldera is about 8000 years old. The caldera stretches for miles across and there is still volcanic activity, which is used for power generation as the volcano itself is only about 10 miles from the large city of Nakuru.

Locals have reported may strange sounds coming from the vast bowl and unexplained lights have also been spotted around it. Theories run from the mundane ones like hikers to wilder ones involving mysterious creatures and even aliens. Josh and the team hope to get to the bottom of these stories and solve some of this volcanos mysteries.

Later the team head to the jungles of Madagascar where they seek an elusive humanoid cryptid known as the Kalanoro.

On the second of this week’s episodes the search moves to a partly submerged cave in Indonesia where strange figures are said to lurk and where the local have had some very recent encounters.

There is also a trip to Australia where Josh hunts for evidence of a creature known as the Burrunjor.

Last week Josh and the team were busy looking at how the woolly mammoth could be brought back to life.

