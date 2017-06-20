Mysterious past of Stonehenge explored ahead of summer solstice

The mysterious past of Stonehenge is investigated tonight on Science Channel show Unearthed — just as the famous landmark takes center stage for the summer solstice.

Dating back to the Neolithic age, the ring of standing stones has always been surrounded by the unknown.

The monument generates special interest during the summer solstice, as it is thought that Stonehenge was used as a place of worship and celebration at this time of year.

Tonight, visitors will flock there from around the world to be at the monument as the sun rises on the longest day of the year.

Tonight’s episode of Unearthed on Science Channel will look at the age-old question of what the stones mean, and look at new discoveries helping answer some of the biggest questions about Stonehenge.

One of the most noted recent studies has been that of the Stonehenge Hidden Landscapes Project, which produced the first detailed underground survey of the area around the landmark, totalling some four square miles.

The survey revealed 15 potential pits, henges, barrows, and segmented ditches, suggesting that there was much more going on at Stonehenge than previously thought.

It also highlighted two strategically placed pits: one marking the midsummer sunrise and the other marking the summer solstice.

In 2013, other researchers found the remains of dozens of individuals under and around the ancient stones. Although archaeologists already knew there were human remains under Stonehenge, this was still a huge discovery.

Various artifacts were found next to the bones, suggesting that the people buried there were important in their society.

Interestingly, around half of the bodies were found to be female, indicating that just as many women as men could have held positions of power or responsibility.

Stonehenge will no doubt continue to puzzle archaeologists and scientists alike but, as science progresses, we can at least begin to improve our understanding of this incredible creation of man.

Ahead of the solstice, Unearthed tonight aims to shed more light on what is one of the world’s greatest wonders.

