Mysteries of Machu Picchu the Hidden City of the Incas unlocked on Unearthed

Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century and is situated nearly 8,000 feet above sea level in the Machupicchu district of Peru.

It is thought that it was built as an estate for an Inca emperor, and was abandoned just 100 years after it was constructed as the Spanish invaded Inca lands.

After this time Machu Picchu was not rediscovered until 1911 when American historian Hiram Bingham brought it to a wide audience.

The location is dramatic and theories abound as to its true purpose.

However, there has been some research done into supposedly secret Inca ciphers and some think that deformed skeletons found in the area give clues as to why it was built and what it was used for.

