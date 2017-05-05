My Cat From Hell: ‘Evil’ kitty May draws host Jackson’s blood in exclusive clip

On tonight’s My Cat From Hell on Animal Planet, host and feline answer to the dog whisperer Jackson Galaxy has a real problem — May the cat, who attacks him over and over.

Cat-behaviorist Jackson is no novice to difficult moggies but May is a special case. “I’m trying to get May to be in a relaxed state with me,” he says.

When he tries to get her “normalized” she seems to get worse. And when May’s owners leave the room, the fur flies!

May is not responding well to Jackson, who explains he is trying to rationalize with a cat who wants him dead.

As you watch the footage, you can see that May isn’t having her Jackson on-camera intervention AT ALL.

As he seemingly corners her on a shelf, May’s ears flatten and fur rises as she hisses at him.

She literally attacks Jackson over and again when he tries to move a little box and a fake mouse toy.

He says: “When May decides that I’m a real threat, I don’t stand a chance!”

Watch as May slices him up and draws blood as his efforts seem to be failing in our exclusive clip…

My Cat From Hell airs Saturdays at 9/8c on Animal Planet.