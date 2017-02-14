My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Thore: If I wasn’t fat I wouldn’t be single

Newly single Whitney Way Thore tells of her heartache in this exclusive clip from My Big Fat Fabulous Life — confiding in mom Babs that she fears she may never find love because of her weight.

The chat comes during an emotional episode for Whitney when she has to deal with seeing her ex Lennie with a new girlfriend, and with things falling apart with Roy.

She lays out her feelings while sitting with Babs on the couch. She says: “Since you haven’t asked how things are going with Roy, he is nice and smart and he has a job.

“So, you know, I was kind of like counting on him. And, you know, coming out of a relationship you feel…I mean I always feel kind of like I’m going to die alone, so there’s that but especially being newly single…

“So anyway, if this man does not look me in the face and tell me ‘I’m sorry I led you on’.”

Babs is astounded at what she hears, and asks: “Why are you having so much trouble getting a man anyway, and keeping him?”

Whitney replies: “Mom, that’s what I’m saying. I thought Roy was like, in the bag. It just slayed me.”

Babs says: “She has had plenty of boyfriends, but nothing ever happens. It just doesn’t click.”

Whitney then makes comparisons with Babs when she was her age, and how she never had any trouble with getting and keeping men.

Babs puts it bluntly when she says: “I’ve always had a man, honey. There are some of us that can do that, and some of us that can’t.”

Whitney then starts to shed tears as she says: “Everybody tells me the same thing, that ‘you’re beautiful and smart and funny’.

“I mean I know it’s because I’m fat. I’m not stupid. I know if I weren’t fat I would not be single. I know that.

“I’m crying over Roy more than I cried over Lennie, almost.”

Babs says: “I feel like this has been my life’s work. To always spend time consoling her. All I know to do is to just keep encouraging her.

“There are lots of fish out there in the sea, and I know she’s going to snag one.”

The latest episode comes a week after Whitney went through the emotional turmoil of finding out she was not pregnant, despite several false positive results from pregnancy tests.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.