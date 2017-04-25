My Big Fat Fab Life’s Buddy storms out of reunion after heated clash with host Shaun Robinson

Whitney Way Thore’s roommate Buddy Bell storms out of tonight’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life tell-all reunion special — after a heated confrontation with host Shaun Robinson when she asks him about his finances.

In our exclusive clip below Buddy doesn’t like the line of questioning when Shaun asks him about his living situation with Whitney, who he now lives with as a tenant.

Earlier in the season the pair fell out when Whitney insisted he signed a lease, which he initially refused to do.

Whitney stood her ground, and on the special Shaun asks Buddy, referring to him paying rent: “So you have the lease now, how is it working out? Are you behind buddy, or are you…?”

Buddy instantly has his back up at the questioning, and says: “Why are finances such an issue? Why are you so concerned with this?

Shaun says: “Well, because this is the reunion show.”

Whitney looks on awkwardly as Buddy laughs, saying: “This is f***ing ridiculous. Honestly, I’m going to plead the 5th on this. This is obnoxious.”

Shaun says: “Listen, if you don’t want to answer just say you don’t want to answer,” to which Buddy says: “I don’t want to answer.”

Shaun says: “That’s totally fine.”

Buddy adds: “You’ve got enough,” then shows her the palm of his hand in a dismissive gesture.

Shaun starts to looks uncomfortable at this point says: “Ok, so obviously Buddy has a problem with the line of questioning…”

He then interrupts, saying “f*** this” before getting out of his seat and walking out.

The camera crew and producers follow him outside, before one producer pleads with him: “Buddy, please come back inside.”

He says: “I’m just tired of looking like a loser on the f***ing show.”

The producer says: “Everybody’s just doing their job.”

Buddy then spots the camera filming him and flicks the finger at the person filming. He tells the producer: “I love you, but I’m flicking that camera…get out of my f***ing face.”

Back in the studio, things are seriously awkward as Whitney tells Shaun: “He has just a little temper.”

Shaun says: “Yeah, well he needs to keep that under control.”

Buddy finally agrees to go back inside, saying: “Well, I’m not going to be out here looking like a f***ing cry-baby.”

Watch the exclusive clip from tonight’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life season finale tell-all episode below…

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life tell-all season finale airs tonight at 9/8c on TLC.