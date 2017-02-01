My 600-lb Life: 6ft 6in giant Doug risks losing family if he doesn’t stop eating

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Doug Armstrong.

Tonight, TLC’s My 600-lb Life tells the story of Doug, a dad towering at 6ft 6in tall, and weighing over 660-lb.

Beating back drug and alcohol addictions, food is the last of Doug’s compulsive demons. He fights the urge to secretly eat while his family cannot stop him.

A furtive snacker, Doug hides his goodie stash from his wife Ashley and his kids — but that leaves her visibly angry.

Sadly, because he is nearly fully disabled by his girth, his wife has become the defacto head of the household, taking responsibility for everything in their home in Wichita Falls, Texas.

That includes caring for twin babies, a toddler, and now Doug himself.

Doug’s lifestyle is putting his entire family at risk. Will he be able to provide for them, or even leave the house?

Ashley has some compassion as she also went through her own battle with weight loss, ultimately having bypass surgery and slimming to 175-lb.

In our exclusive clip below, Doug says: “I know that Ashley is getting to a breaking point. She’s practically raising our family on her own.

“I should be able to help raise the kids and not have my wife do all of it. If I don’t make these changes I need to make, what kind of relationship will I have with my children?

I got to do something so I can be around for these kids. I have to change now.”

About eight years ago, Ashley was over 300-42lb. She admits: “I couldn’t tie my shoes…but instead of being the motivation for him [Doug] to be eating better, I have, in turn, started eating worse.

“I never expected to be this size ever again…I think he knows I am at that place where I’m done with it.”

Doug’s lifestyle is seriously affecting her own weight-loss progress, and she is really demanding a change.

Determined to shed the pounds, Doug is facing a do-or-die situation for his health and his marriage.

Will he be able to lose the weight and win back his family?

My 600-lb Life airs on TLC Wednesdays at 8/7c.